Analyst Says 1 Browns Rookie Is ‘Under The Microscope’ In Final 8 Games

The Cleveland Browns don’t have much to play for over the final eight games of the season as the playoffs are deep in the rearview mirror following a 2-7 start with an uncertain quarterback situation.

However, there are members of this roster who have the opportunity to prove themselves, with one rookie firmly “under the microscope” according to one analyst.

Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon Journal said the team’s biggest question mark after the bye week will be the play of rookie second-round pick Mike Hall Jr., saying:

“It would stand to reason that Hall is one of the prime players under a microscope by the coaching staff and front office over these final eight games. They want to see as much progress as possible from him to make his rookie season not a complete loss after what he did off the field.”

Hall was suspended for the first five games of the season due to a domestic violence arrest in August which barred him from the practice facility and robbed him of some much-needed development.

The second-round pick out of Ohio State has played sparingly since returning and has recorded five tackles in four games, but with the trade deadline now gone and just eight games remaining, the team could opt to increase his playing time to see what they have going forward.

Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris are still ahead of him on the depth chart, so it will be interesting to see if Hall can take more snaps away from them.

