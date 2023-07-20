Browns Nation

Analyst Says AFC North Is Starting To Fear The Browns

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Many analysts think the Cincinnati Bengals can fend off the Baltimore Ravens and win their third straight AFC North title.

Some also believe if Kenny Pickett improves just a little, Pittsburgh can challenge, too.

And if we are to believe ESPN analyst Tony Grossi, the Cleveland Browns are joining the division title conversation.

During an appearance on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi said: “I am detecting a ‘look out for the Browns’ sentiment as we get closer to training camp.”

 

That would be the Browns team that has yet to win a single AFC North division title since its inception in 2002.

Cleveland last won a division in 1989 when they played in the AFC Central.

Could this be the Browns’ year to shine?

 

Track Record Is Not Promising

Grossi alluded to the popular notion that the Browns can’t get out of their own way.

Not only do they play in the toughest NFL division, but historically speaking, they are destined to fall flat.

But he says there are people who don’t believe it is the team’s predetermined fate to come up short.

And when they look at the roster, they wonder how the Browns can be discounted as contenders.

There is a subgroup of the “Browns is the Browns” crowd that puts their expectations squarely on Deshaun Watson.

It is difficult to discern those who wish ill will on Watson versus those who legitimately think he peaked three years ago.

But almost everyone agrees if the Watson of 2020 shows up, anything is possible for the Browns.

And yet, there is the nagging history of disappointment.

 

Browns Out Of Another Conversation 

Cleveland has not had a bad offseason, rebuilding their weakest position groups on both sides of the ball.

But they are missing from the “who won the offseason” conversations for the first time since Andrew Berry arrived.

And that might be a good thing for the Browns as they can finally fly into a season under the radar.

Betting entities generally predict the Browns to finish around the 9-9.5 win mark.

But more publicized predictions range widely from 6 to 12 wins.

That is what happens when your quarterback is a big question mark.

And it is only exacerbated by recent history, as well as some not-so-recent tendencies.

But if Grossi is right, the Browns have some folks paying attention as they prepare to surprise their rivals.

Deshaun Watson Could Break 43-Year-Old Record Next Season

