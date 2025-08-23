Analyst Says Browns CB Has Looked ‘Terrible’

The Cleveland Browns’ secondary has become a focal point during training camp as several cornerbacks battle for roster spots.

With veterans managing injury concerns and younger players pushing for opportunities, each practice rep carries significant weight in determining the final depth chart.

Third-year defensive back Cameron Mitchell has drawn attention for concerning reasons.

His struggles in coverage have become increasingly apparent in training camp.

Analyst Garrett Bush recently highlighted Mitchell’s difficulties during red zone work and coverage situations.

“Listen, Cam Mitchell has looked terrible. Cam Mitchell has looked really bad—bad. I mean, on the goal line, he’s giving up inside leverage, he’s busting coverage, and he’s looking lost out there,” Bush said on Sports 4 CLE.

Mitchell appeared in all 17 games last season, recording 24 tackles and two pass breakups.

However, he never secured a consistent starting role despite the opportunities.

His preseason performance has raised questions about his development.

Coaches have moved him between the second and third units, searching for the right fit.

The adjustments haven’t solved his coverage issues or communication breakdowns that have become visible during team drills.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Mitchell.

Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome are dealing with minor injuries, creating chances for depth players to prove themselves.

Instead of capitalizing, Mitchell has surrendered multiple big plays and shown poor leverage awareness in critical situations, as suggested by Bush.

His roster spot now faces scrutiny as final cuts approach.

Special teams contributions and specific defensive packages might offer Mitchell a path to remain with the team.

Continued mistakes in coverage, though, could force the Browns to explore other options or search the waiver wire for additional depth.

