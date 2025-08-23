Browns Could Cut Ties With Veteran WR

The Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver room has become a battleground where veteran experience doesn’t guarantee a roster spot.

Diontae Johnson arrived at training camp hoping to carve out a meaningful role behind Jerry Jeudy. Instead, he finds himself fighting just to make the team.

The addition of players like Isaiah Bond has only made his path more difficult.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson believes that Johnson could be a strong cut candidate, noting his concerning camp performance.

“But Johnson has been outplayed in camp. Even though his role would be different than Bond’s, that addition doesn’t help his chances, either,” Jackson wrote.

Johnson’s recent performance tells the story of a player searching for stability. The former Pro Bowl receiver bounced between Pittsburgh, Carolina, Baltimore, and Houston last season.

His numbers reflected that instability. He managed just 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns across those four stops.

Cleveland signed him to a deal without guaranteed money. That structure gives the Browns flexibility if his camp struggles continue.

Jerry Jeudy leads the wide receiver group while Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and Bond appear locked into roles.

DeAndre Carter has impressed coaches during camp sessions. Rookies Gage Larvadain and Kaden Davis have also shown flashes.

Johnson faces a critical test in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. His performance could determine whether he stays in Cleveland or becomes another veteran casualty of roster construction.

The Browns seem ready to prioritize younger options over his experience.

Time is running short for Johnson to prove he still belongs.

