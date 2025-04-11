Analyst Says Browns’ Draft Choice At No. 2 Is ‘Inevitable’

The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and most Cleveland Browns fans and analysts are asking the same question: Who is the team going to take with the No. 2 overall pick?

Many names have been tossed out by reputable sources and fans who are trying to stay close to the action, with everyone seeming to have a good idea of who the team will select.

Travis Hunter’s name has come up a lot lately, as he was a two-way player in college who dominated at wide receiver and defensive back.

He could be an interesting prospect for the Browns given their needs at both of those positions, which analyst Gary Davenport outlined as an ‘inevitable’ pick for the Browns in a recent Bleacher Report article.

“The Browns have already stated they view Hunter primarily as a wide receiver. But while there’s some question about the role he would play in Cleveland, there’s no doubt he is one of the most talented prospects in the Class of 2025,” Davenport wrote.

Davenport conceded that he’s not necessarily sure what position Hunter might play for the Browns, but considering he’s so athletic and knows the game that well, they’ll certainly find a place for him on their roster, should they select him.

There has been a lot of talk that the Browns are going to either trade up into the first round to snag a quarterback, or take someone in the second or third round.

Hunter and Abdul Carter look to be the best options at this point, but there’s no telling what the team will do in the heat of the moment on draft night.

Browns fans are certainly hopeful that the organization will make the right decision, not only for short-term gains but also for long-term success.

