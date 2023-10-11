Analyst Says Browns Have A Decision To Make About Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns had an extra week to prepare and get ready to face the San Francisco 49ers.

That would usually be great in an attempt to beat the best team in football, especially considering it’s a home game.

However, Kevin Stefanski might not have his best player on the field, as Deshaun Watson continues to struggle with a shoulder injury.

With that in mind, Browns insider Tony Grossi stated that the coaching staff needs to figure out whether a 70% Deshaun Watson gives them a better chance to win this game than whoever they have as backup (via ESPN Cleveland).

Is playing a not 100% Deshaun Watson against the 49ers worth the risk? That's what the Browns have to decide, says @TonyGrossi.

The Browns will reportedly start veteran P.J. Walker, not rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson if Deshaun Watson is unable to play.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network deemed the Clemson product as day-to-day, but he also confirmed that his status for the game is up in the air.

Barring a major turn of events, it seems like the Browns are bracing to face Kyle Shanahan’s team without Watson, and that’s obviously not an encouraging thought.

The Niners are sitting on a perfect 5-0 record and have been as dominant on defense as explosive on offense.

Watson faced plenty of backlash for his decision not to play vs. the Baltimore Ravens before the BYE week.

But if he’s still struggling with that ailment, the injury might be worse than originally reported, and the Browns might have to take a ‘bigger-picture approach’ and think about the remainder of the season, not just this one game.