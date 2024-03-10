Browns Nation

Analyst Says Browns Have Clear Mission On Monday

By

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

 

Even though NFL free agency has yet to start, teams around the league, including the Cleveland Browns, have been buzzing with activity.

Several top players who were expected to hit free agency have either been re-signed or franchised by their current teams on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

There have also been a number of trades, including one of the most recent ones pulled off by the Browns as they brought Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos into the fold.

However, the biggest move of the last day came from the Kansas City Chiefs, who agreed to a deal to re-sign superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones.

With Jones, considered the top free agent, off of the market, TheLandOnDemand.com’s Tony Grossi believes Cleveland’s mission heading into Monday is a clear one (via Tony Grossi on Twitter).

Now that Jones isn’t an option, Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins is the top free-agent defensive tackle left on the market.

The Dolphins have not franchised Wilkins, and they aren’t expected to re-sign him, either.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks now that the Browns may target Wilkins if he hits free agency as expected.

Should they add Wilkins, a top-notch pass rusher and run stopper, they can check two things off their to-do list, as their other top priority was adding a wide receiver.

That leaves signing or trading for an edge pass rusher to complement Myles Garrett.

However, it’s one thing at a time for the Browns, and adding Wilkins should be their main Monday mission.

