Analyst Says Browns Need To See More From 1 WR To Re-Sign Him

The questions surrounding Cleveland’s wide receiver room heading into the season centered on how the team would build around former player Amari Cooper with their younger talent.

Cooper – who is now playing for the Buffalo Bills – has already been factored out of the equation while this year’s acquisition Jerry Jeudy and last year’s draft pick Cedric Tillman have carved out significant roles moving forward.

How the Browns can fill the void for their third receiver position is an area of concern heading into the 2025 NFL season.

In listing the biggest goals that each of the NFL’s worst teams should accomplish over the final weeks of this season, Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine said the Browns need to see more out of Elijah Moore before re-signing him this offseason.

“Cleveland has an emerging receiver room, and Moore could be the final piece to solidify the group for the next few seasons. However, the Browns need to see more of his recent form before it makes sense to give him a new contract,” Ballentine said.

The Browns have had an opportunity to see what Moore could do once Deshaun Watson was replaced in the starting lineup by Jameis Winston.

With Winston under center, Moore’s numbers have jumped.

Winston is targeting Moore 9.6 times per game in five starts, and the receiver has caught 5.6 passes for 62.2 yards in that span.

Ballentine called Moore’s increased volumes “the kind of production you’d expect from a No. 2 receiver.”

Still, Moore is part of a wide receiver room with several unknowns like rookie receiver Jamari Thrash and multiple other Browns draft picks.

