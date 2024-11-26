Insider Reveals NFL’s Likely Response To George Pickens, Greg Newsome Fight

A fight extended beyond the field on Thursday night during the Brown’s 24-19 victory over the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the game’s final play, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was seen pulling Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome beyond the confines of the field, dragging him into a section of the stadium behind the endzone while Pittsburgh’s hail mary attempt was thwarted by Cleveland’s defenders.

The fight caught viewers’ attention and – according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot – the NFL’s watchful eye.

On Monday, Cabot shared her thoughts about the situation and what the league’s likely response to the fight would be.

“I found out over the weekend that the NFL is reviewing George Pickens for this play. He’s a repeat offender. He’s done some things like this in the past, and I do think he’s going to get fined for this. I don’t think it will rise to the level of a suspension because it wasn’t egregious,” Cabot said.

The insider revealed that the other participant in the scrum did not want Pickens to be suspended for initiating the fight.

Newsome is also hopeful that the league will not fine him as he was defending himself, Cabot added in her report.

After hosting the first game, the Browns will travel to Pittsburgh in less than two weeks to play against the Steelers for the final time during the regular season.

The Browns have a Monday night contest against the Denver Broncos before their game in Pittsburgh.

