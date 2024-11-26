Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, November 26, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals NFL’s Likely Response To George Pickens, Greg Newsome Fight

Insider Reveals NFL’s Likely Response To George Pickens, Greg Newsome Fight

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns signs autographs after their 19-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

A fight extended beyond the field on Thursday night during the Brown’s 24-19 victory over the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the game’s final play, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was seen pulling Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome beyond the confines of the field, dragging him into a section of the stadium behind the endzone while Pittsburgh’s hail mary attempt was thwarted by Cleveland’s defenders.

The fight caught viewers’ attention and – according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot – the NFL’s watchful eye.

On Monday, Cabot shared her thoughts about the situation and what the league’s likely response to the fight would be.

“I found out over the weekend that the NFL is reviewing George Pickens for this play. He’s a repeat offender. He’s done some things like this in the past, and I do think he’s going to get fined for this. I don’t think it will rise to the level of a suspension because it wasn’t egregious,” Cabot said.

The insider revealed that the other participant in the scrum did not want Pickens to be suspended for initiating the fight.

Newsome is also hopeful that the league will not fine him as he was defending himself, Cabot added in her report.

After hosting the first game, the Browns will travel to Pittsburgh in less than two weeks to play against the Steelers for the final time during the regular season.

The Browns have a Monday night contest against the Denver Broncos before their game in Pittsburgh.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals What Browns Could Do With Deshaun Watson's Contract This Offseason
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation