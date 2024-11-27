Insider Names Which Team Browns Have Worst Road Record Against

The 2024 NFL season has been rough, to say the least, for the Cleveland Browns, as the franchise has struggled all season long to produce the results that were expected of them, considering they’d get stars Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb back on the field.

Although the team has better than expected results over the last four weeks, with some surprising wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, the Browns are headed toward a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign, with some drastic changes more than likely on the horizon for this team.

As the Browns limp toward the finish line this year, the team has four games on the road in their final six games of the regular season, with some challenging matchups on the road against the Denver Broncos, Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Ravens, along with facing the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in Cleveland.

Apparently, the Browns’ worst record on the road against an opponent is when they face the Detroit Lions in Michigan via Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland.

“Detroit,” Grossi said. “The Browns historically are 1-12 in Detroit. … 1-12 in Detroit. Thank God they’re not on the schedule this year.”

Even though the Lions are one of the best teams in the league at the moment, with head coach Dan Campbell helping turn things around in Detroit, the franchise has struggled a lot over the years, which makes it interesting that the Browns are the team that hasn’t had success against them when playing away from Cleveland.

It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out for the Browns moving forward and whether they can turn things around as the Lions have over the past few seasons.

