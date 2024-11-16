Analyst Says Cleveland Is ‘A City Of Losers’

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of a difficult season.

Some thought this year might be different than in years past, hoping Deshaun Watson would be healthy and lead their offense to greater heights.

With their highly-paid quarterback on IR, fans are left wanting something more out of their favorite team.

Jameis Winston hasn’t been the spark plug that some thought he’d be for the offense, and with a 2-7 record, the Browns are effectively, though not necessarily mathematically, out of playoff contention.

With the Browns’ recent struggles in mind, Donny Chedrick on 93.7 “The Fan” did not mince words about this team.

“I think with Cleveland, it’s a city of losers, with Cincinnati, it’s mostly a city of losers… with Baltimore I can at least look at that team and think ‘okay, they’ve had success since their beginning,” added Donny.

He indicated that Cleveland is a losing city and that the team is effectively destined to fail due to its poor culture.

The radio host had similar things to say about Cincinnati and the Bengals, adding that they have also been in a rut for quite some time.

In his mind, the Baltimore Ravens are the most well-run and most positive team, earning the most respect.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a historic organization, a team that continues to be highly-regarded for being well-coached and well-run.

It will be interesting to see where each team’s record ends up at the end of the season, especially with the Browns’ injury concerns in mind.

