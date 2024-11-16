Jordan Hicks Gets Honest About Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns’ bleak season got a little bleaker during their Week 8 contest against division rival Baltimore Ravens on October 27.

As Ravens running back Derrick Henry carried the ball into the heart of the Browns’ defense, linebacker Jeremiah Owus-Koramoah slammed into him.

Unfortunately, JOK didn’t get up and had to be carried off the field on a stretcher.

He was then taken to an area hospital and, thankfully, by the time he reached the doctors, Owusu-Koramoah had feeling return to his lower limbs.

By the following day, the linebacker was able to walk out of the hospital on his own.

JOK’s teammate, linebacker Jordan Hicks (who has also suffered his share of tough injuries in his career), was still somber in a recent interview when talking about his friend.

“It was tough because we play this game because we love it,” Hicks said Wednesday, via Fred Greetham on X.. “We sacrifice our bodies for it and we understand the risks that are involved in it, but at the end of the day, you see something like that and it’s real life.”

#Browns LB Jordan Hicks on missing fellow LB JOK pic.twitter.com/708iAQFEIm — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 13, 2024

Even though Owusu-Koramoah appeared better, Cleveland placed him on injured reserve, although there is heavy speculation that he will miss the remainder of the season.

The injury could also be severe enough that JOK’s career may be in jeopardy.

“…so it puts things in perspective and you hope and pray that he’s going to make a miraculous recovery,” continued Hicks. “And so, I don’t know, it’s just hard. It’s tough. But you rally around him and you rally around each other.”

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Is Likely Headed To IR