Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Deshaun Watson Will Miss Big Preseason Game For Browns

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson Will Miss Big Preseason Game For Browns

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

In Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, quarterback Deshaun Watson played his first official game for the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland beat Watson’s former team, the Houston Texans, that day, but the quarterback didn’t do a lot to help.

It was painfully obvious that Watson hadn’t played in almost two years as he posted a 53.4 passer rating.

That represented the worst single-game passer rating of his career.

Watson improved slightly during the final five games of the season and ended the year with 1,102 passing yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions, and a career-worst passer rating of 79.1.

Now that Watson has had an offseason to gel with teammates, work with coaches, and work out the kinks, Browns fans expect to see significant changes.

However, those same fans may need to wait a few weeks before seeing how much he’s improved.

According to Jake Trotter, Watson will not play in the Hall of Fame preseason game against the New York Jets on August 3.

“I think I’m like 98% sure,” said Trotter recently.

Trotter continued to speculate that Watson would not play in the Browns’ third preseason game on August 17 against Philadelphia after a joint practice with the Eagles, or the final preseason game against Kansas City on August 26.

Therefore, according to Trotter, Watson’s preseason debut and only appearance will occur against the Washington Commanders.

Before he was shelved after the 2020 season, Watson was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

His final year in Houston saw Watson throw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns (both career-highs), and seven interceptions, and add 444 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground.

If he can return to his 2020 form and get on the same page with Cleveland’s playmakers, the sky’s the limit for the Browns in 2023.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fans React To Deshaun Watson's Low Madden 24 Rating

2 hours ago

Marquise Goodwin #11 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Marquise Goodwin Sets High Expectations For Browns In 2023

24 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Says AFC North Is Starting To Fear The Browns

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Could Break 43-Year-Old Record Next Season

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Video Shows Wild Nick Chubb Workout

1 day ago

Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles is pursued by Andrew Sendejo #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Player Shares Humorous Message About The Team

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Nick Chubb Leads Madden 24 In Elite Category

2 days ago

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Release Perrion Winfrey After Report Of Police Investigation

2 days ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Joe Thomas Getting His HOF Jacket

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Reveals Nick Chubb's Ranking For 2023 Season

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Left Out Of Latest ESPN Ranking

3 days ago

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk #51 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble for a turnover during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Defender Opens Up About Rocky Journey To The NFL

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Tease New Helmets For 2023 Season

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares High Expectations For Browns This Fall

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Legend To Close Out 2023 Hall Of Fame Ceremony

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stump Mitchell Makes His Thoughts Clear About Nick Chubb's Abilities

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

ESPN Reveals Their Ranking For Joel Bitonio Among Guards

5 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Kicker Gets Honest After Challenging 2022 Season

5 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former Player Names Browns A Dark Horse Contender

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Details Why Next Season Is Crucial For Browns

6 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

PFF Names 3 Browns Players To Build Around In 2023

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Respond To Latest ESPN RB Rankings

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Predicted To Have A Big Comeback Season With Browns

1 week ago

Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns LB Makes His Thoughts Clear About Upcoming Season

1 week ago

Fans React To Deshaun Watson's Low Madden 24 Rating

No more pages to load