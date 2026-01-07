Browns’ QBs Given A Tough Review For 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL season with a big need for a quarterback. They had four healthy signal callers on the roster during training camp.

Fast forward to today, and that situation hasn’t changed one bit. Even if some of the guys are no longer in the quarterback room, those who stayed don’t offer a promising picture. That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report gave the Browns’ QB room an unflattering grade.

In his latest column, he gave them a D Grade for their performances this season:

“The Cleveland Browns aren’t any closer to finding out who their starting quarterback is than the day the 2025 campaign began. The 40-year-old Joe Flacco opened the campaign as QB1 only to be traded to the Cincinnati Bengals by Week 5. Then, head coach Kevin Stefanski inserted third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel into the lineup. Finally, another rookie, Shedeur Sanders, got his chance to prove himself. In seven starts, Sanders certainly showed more than Gabriel and provided the Browns with a slight spark thanks to the fifth-round rookie’s playmaking ability. All in all, no one who started for the Cleveland Browns should dictate what the team does this offseason when addressing the quarterback position. The search to find a new starter continues unabated from the land where a positional vortex seems to exist,” Sobleski wrote.

Joe Flacco broke out as soon as he left the building. Clearly, Kevin Stefanski’s uber-conservative game plan was holding him back, and that prevented him from playing at his best. He also had some tough breaks with poor wide receiver play.

Then, it didn’t take long before Dillon Gabriel proved why so many fans were infuriated when the Browns took him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His physical limitations were impossible to ignore, and it became painfully evident right away that he wasn’t the guy.

Sanders finished the season with the lowest QBR in Browns history. He turned the ball over too much, was slow to read defenses, and his decision-making left plenty to be desired.

As things stand now, the Browns’ quarterback of the future might not even be in the league yet. That being said, that doesn’t mean the Browns should go all-out to get one in the NFL Draft.

If anything, they might be better off going with Deshaun Watson next season, with Shedeur Sanders and/or someone like Mac Jones to put some pressure on him.

