Analyst Says Potential Browns QB Is An ‘Interesting Prospect’

The Cleveland Browns could get an SEC star to be their next quarterback.

They hosted Jaxson Dart last week, and while he’s been a bit of a polarizing prospect, he’s also considered the third-best quarterback entering the league this season.

With that in mind, former NFL player Dustin Fox raved about him being an ‘interesting prospect,’ adding that he really liked what he saw from him in the tape.

“I think he’s a really good player, an interesting prospect,” Fox said.

Dart is a privileged athlete who’s more than comfortable extending plays with his legs if needed.

He’s strong, has a solid arm, and has excelled at making throws at all levels on the field.

When he gets a clean pocket, he’s most likely going to do something great.

On the downside, he comes from a QB-friendly offensive system that might not necessarily translate to the pros.

He’s rather slow to process things and read opposing defenses post-snap, and he struggles to go through his reads whenever his first option is either tightly covered or not an option anymore.

That has often led to a tendency to hold onto the ball for longer than he should, allowing the pass rush to get to him or collapse the pocket.

There’s nothing not to like about him from a physical standpoint, as he has all the prototypical traits you would want from a quarterback.

And if the Browns are going to trade back up into the first round to get a quarterback, it should most definitely be him.

