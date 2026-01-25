Analyst Says Recent Browns Coaching Report Is ‘Overblown’

The Cleveland Browns appear to be down to a final three in terms of new head coaching candidates, as Jim Schwartz, Grant Udinski, and Nathan Scheelhaase are all firmly in the mix to land the gig, while everyone else looks to be out of the running. This three-week process has been a bit of a mess, but hopefully, a decision is right around the corner so this team can move on to other priorities.

Some details have emerged about this coaching search that have made fans question the front office’s process. One report in particular has stuck out in particular, but Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan pushed back on it.

During a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Ruiter spoke about the recent report that the Browns are making candidates write essays and complete homework assignments. He said that the whole report has been overblown, and critics are having too much fun with it.

“The essay thing’s been a little overblown. Are they asking for details on schematics, philosophy? Sure. I don’t know that I would call those essays and homework…I kind of would call that prep for your interview.”

"The essay thing's been a little overblown. Are they asking for details on schematics, philosophy? Sure. I don't know that I would call those essays and homework…I kind of would call that prep for your interview." 🚨 @RuiterWrongFAN w/ @Spencito_ & @earldapearl_216 on #Browns pic.twitter.com/XwPpoXVrXd — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 24, 2026

This initial report came from Tom Pelissero, and it painted the Browns in an awful light due to the fact that multiple coaches have turned down second interviews with the Browns. If all the Browns were asking for was a bit of prep work, that’s customary and nothing to raise an eyebrow at.

These head coaching interviews last hours and hours, so it’s a reasonable expectation that any candidate would be prepared enough to bring some unique fleshed-out ideas with them. Whoever the Browns hire has to have a thorough plan for Shedeur Sanders and this offense, and it’s doubtful that the front office was just having these coaches submit essays and resumes.

NEXT:

Steelers Hiring Mike McCarthy Could Present Opportunity For Browns