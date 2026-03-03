Browns Lineman Named Potential Cut Candidate In 2026

The Cleveland Browns seem to need as many offensive linemen as they can get, so it may come as a surprise that they might be thinking of getting rid of one. However, their finances with regard to the salary cap could make such a move necessary.

The Browns acquired veteran lineman Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans, and they gave him a three-year, $63 million contract extension that begins in the 2027 season. So, they may look to save some money elsewhere.

Browns lineman Cornelius Lucas has been named as a potential cut candidate in 2026, a move that will save Cleveland almost $2 million against the cap.

“Cleveland Browns: T Cornelius Lucas,” Thomas Valentine of PFF wrote. “The Browns’ offensive line requires a major overhaul this offseason. The unit was among the worst in the NFL in 2025 with a 49.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, the lowest in the league. A large chunk of the team’s offensive linemen are free agents this offseason, but the changes shouldn’t stop there. If the Browns want to free up some more cap space, they’ll move on from Cornelius Lucas. The veteran swing tackle was poor for the first half of the season before suffering an injury. Lucas registered a 42.7 PFF grade in 2025, and the Browns would save $1.85 million by moving on from him.”

Lucas was signed as a free agent last offseason after playing five seasons with the Washington Commanders franchise. The offensive tackle appeared in 10 games for Cleveland and made five starts, including in Weeks 2-4. The 34-year-old debuted in 2014 with the Detroit Lions and has also played for the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears.

According to Over the Cap, the Browns are about $17 million above the threshold. So, with Lucas looking to be expendable, any little bit will help.

The Browns are about to potentially lose their five most-used starters from last season as free agents, which would make them the only NFL team since 1970 to have that happen. Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Cam Robinson, Ethan Pocic, and Jack Conklin would need to be replaced, either through free agency, other trades, or the 2026 NFL Draft.

Howard is a good start to this rebuild as the seven-year pro can be used at multiple positions along the line. Last season, he played most of his snaps at right tackle, and the Browns could decide to keep him there, with Dawand Jones, a free agent such as Rasheed Walker, or a rookie draft pick on the left side.

The offensive line has to be one of the Browns’ main points of emphasis this offseason, but they may not believe that Lucas can help that cause.

