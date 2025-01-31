Browns Nation

Thursday, January 30, 2025
NFL Draft Expert Reveals What Andrew Berry Might Do With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a quarterback.

However, that doesn’t mean they have to waste their valuable No. 2 pick.

If anything, whoever they get in this underwhelming NFL Draft class might not even be ready to make a true impact this season.

That’s why NFL scout Matt Miller believes they could wait until 2026 to draft someone from a much richer quarterback class.

When asked his thoughts on what Browns GM Andrew Berry might do, the renowned scout claimed that there wasn’t a clear path out of this mess.

Talking to Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Miller argued that when there is no clear path, you have to choose the best player available.

Notably, that would mean drafting either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter and rolling with a veteran quarterback like Kirk Cousins in free agency.

The Browns need to add a rookie quarterback at some point.

The Deshaun Watson contract forces their hand to get cheap at the position.

Nevertheless, none of this year’s quarterback prospects look like clear-cut franchise players, not even Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

The front office knows that they might not keep their jobs if things don’t improve things next season.

With their jobs on the line, they might be forced to take a chance on one of these young quarterbacks.

However, it’s hard to argue that Hunter or Carter wouldn’t make an impact right out of the gate.

