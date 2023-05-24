Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Shares A Strong Belief About The Deshaun Watson Contract

Analyst Shares A Strong Belief About The Deshaun Watson Contract

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns faced a lot of criticism over Deshaun Watson.

They traded for him at a time when he was still tangled up in some serious accusations, despite already having a starting quarterback, and then doubled down by signing him to a market-setting deal.

And while there was no denying that Watson was worth that kind of money when he was with the Houston Texans, he had been away from the game for too long, and it was evident he was going to be suspended once his legal situation passed.

That’s why Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports believes something like that will never happen again in the league.

The only way a player gets that kind of money in a similar situation would be if one of the superstars hit the open market with no restrictions, which seems unlikely, given the league’s current structure.

The Cincinnati Bengals would never allow Joe Burrow to be a fully unrestricted free agent, knowing he could cash in on a historically large deal anywhere else.

They could do something similar to what the Baltimore Ravens did with Lamar Jackson by placing him under one version of the franchise tag.

Robinson also states the obvious by saying that the Browns will need Watson to play up to that very same level, citing that he’ll have to go against Jackson and Burrow four times a year.

Living up to that deal will be no easy task, and the pressure will be on from the very first second.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their QB Ranking For Deshaun Watson Ahead Of 2023 Season

19 hours ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 06, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Za'Darius Smith Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Jersey Number

22 hours ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Josh Cribbs Announcement

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns CB Delivers First Pitch At Guardians Game

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Browns Share The Top Moments Of Jim Brown's Legendary Career

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper's Beach Outfit Has Fans Talking

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns players walk off the field after the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Browns Rookies Who Should See The Most Playing Time

4 days ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Fighting For A Roster Spot This Offseason

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Who Could Have Career Years In 2023

4 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Barack Obama Comments On Jim Brown's Death

5 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar talks with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Browns Release A Touching Tribute To Jim Brown

5 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Fans React To Today's Jim Brown News

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Recently Hosted A RB For Workout

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns QB Gets A Welcome From NFL Legend

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Posts Video Showing Offseason Workout

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Announce Kickoff Times For Preseason Schedule

5 days ago

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a reception ahead of Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear About AFC North Division

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Analyst Calls One Recent Browns Rumor 'Bogus'

7 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Analysts Debate If Browns Have The Best Pass-Rushing Duo

7 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns Safety Has A Message For Doubters

1 week ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 06, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Analyst Praises Za'Darius Smith For Recent Comments

1 week ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Rookie 'Passes The Eye Test'

1 week ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Comments Whether Browns Are 'Super Bowl Or Bust'

1 week ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Have Signed A New CB

1 week ago

PFF Reveals Their QB Ranking For Deshaun Watson Ahead Of 2023 Season

No more pages to load