Analyst Shares ‘Definitive Argument’ For Kevin Stefanski To Be COY

All things considered, the Cleveland Browns entered the season with a postseason-or-bust mindset.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski entered the campaign on the hot seat, as he had absolutely everything he needed to put an end to the team’s two-year postseason drought; there was no room for excuses anymore.

Fast forward to today, and Stefanski may have earned himself an extension.

He should be one of the leading candidates for Coach of the Year.

As a matter of fact, Browns insider Tony Grossi recently pointed out on Twitter the definitive argument to prove why he should run away with the award, stating that eight teams currently have nine wins or more, with seven of them having just one starting quarterback this season, all while the Browns have had four different guys starting at the position.

The definitive argument for Kevin Stefanski as coach of the year: Eight teams have nine wins or more. Seven of them have had 1 starting quarterback. The Browns have had 4. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 18, 2023

This is not a minor thing, especially if you consider the fact that Joe Flacco’s play style is far from similar to what they had in the QB room.

Yet, Stefanski has coached four different quarterbacks to at least one win this season.

Needless to say, the Browns’ defense and Jim Schwartz also deserve all the credit in the world for holding down the fort, and some are still not big fans of Stefanski’s play-calling.

Then again, his decision-making, especially in critical times, has improved significantly this season.

Also, having your guys ready to play week in and week out and maximizing the talent to win in different ways is also a big part of coaching, and Stefanski has topped all coaches in the league in that regard this season.