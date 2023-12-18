Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Shares ‘Definitive Argument’ For Kevin Stefanski To Be COY

Analyst Shares ‘Definitive Argument’ For Kevin Stefanski To Be COY

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

All things considered, the Cleveland Browns entered the season with a postseason-or-bust mindset.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski entered the campaign on the hot seat, as he had absolutely everything he needed to put an end to the team’s two-year postseason drought; there was no room for excuses anymore.

Fast forward to today, and Stefanski may have earned himself an extension.

He should be one of the leading candidates for Coach of the Year.

As a matter of fact, Browns insider Tony Grossi recently pointed out on Twitter the definitive argument to prove why he should run away with the award, stating that eight teams currently have nine wins or more, with seven of them having just one starting quarterback this season, all while the Browns have had four different guys starting at the position.

This is not a minor thing, especially if you consider the fact that Joe Flacco’s play style is far from similar to what they had in the QB room.

Yet, Stefanski has coached four different quarterbacks to at least one win this season.

Needless to say, the Browns’ defense and Jim Schwartz also deserve all the credit in the world for holding down the fort, and some are still not big fans of Stefanski’s play-calling.

Then again, his decision-making, especially in critical times, has improved significantly this season.

Also, having your guys ready to play week in and week out and maximizing the talent to win in different ways is also a big part of coaching, and Stefanski has topped all coaches in the league in that regard this season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

1 Stat Shows Joe Flacco Is Playing At An Elite Level For Browns

10 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Break 10-Year Drought With Notable Performances

15 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: D'Anthony Bell #37 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter to win the game over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Studs & Duds From Browns' Win Over The Bears

16 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Bears Shouldn't Be "Intimidated" By Browns Player

23 hours ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Says 2 Key Browns Players Will Play Against Bears

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Notes 1 Game Will Be "Ultra Meaningful" For Browns

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Fans Are Giving Myles Garrett Notable Pro Bowl Honor

2 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Bears Game

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Myles Garrett Doubles Down On Comments Against NFL Referees

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Coach Says Injured Defender Has Taken On New Role

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Insider Says Browns Defender Is Looking For Second Opinion On Injury

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Fans React To 'Finished' Claim About Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman

Former NFL Coach Makes 'Special' Claim About New Browns QB

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Jim Schwartz Raves About 1 'Inspiring' Browns Defender

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Duron Harmon

Browns DC Reveals Plans For Newest Addition To Secondary

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Reaches Exciting Agreement With Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Numbers Show How Severely Injuries Have Affected This Browns Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Weekly Tactic To Protect Browns Star

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Funny Admission About Having A TV Job

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Names 1 Advantage He Holds Over The Rest Of The NFL

5 days ago

browns stadium

Reporter Notes Browns Lead The NFL In Notable QB Category

5 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Assistant Coach Is 'The Best In The Business'

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Reveals Myles Garrett's Dominance Against The Jaguars

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Add Defender To Active Roster Before Week 15 Game

6 days ago

1 Stat Shows Joe Flacco Is Playing At An Elite Level For Browns

No more pages to load