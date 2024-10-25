Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Denzel Ward Leads Impressive Stat This Season

Denzel Ward Leads Impressive Stat This Season

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns defends against DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles on an incomplete pass during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

 

Denzel Ward continues to shine as a bright spot in the Cleveland Browns’ challenging season.

The cornerback’s individual performance has been exceptional, particularly in his role as the team’s primary defender against elite receivers.

His man-coverage skills enable the Browns to maximize their defensive line’s effectiveness without excessive blitzing, making him a cornerstone of their defensive strategy.

PFF’s recent statistics underscore Ward’s dominance, placing him at the top of the league with 11 forced incompletions.

He leads a talented group including the New Orleans Saints’ Paulson Adebo, followed by Philadelphia Eagles Quinyon Mitchell and Washington’s Benjamin St. Juste, each with 8 forced incompletions.

As the 2024 NFL trade deadline approaches, the Browns face critical decisions with their season veering off course.

The organization must weigh the options of retaining their star players or initiating a rebuild.

Trade speculation surrounding defensive standouts like Ward adds another layer of complexity to their situation.

Ward’s track record places him among the NFL’s premier cornerbacks when healthy.

However, his history of concussions presents a concern for potential trade partners.

Despite this, his lockdown coverage ability makes him an attractive target for playoff contenders seeking secondary reinforcement.

Similar to Myles Garrett’s situation, Ward’s substantial contract creates obstacles for any potential deal. The Browns would require considerable compensation to part with a player of his caliber.

While a trade remains unlikely, the Browns appear to be exploring all possibilities as the deadline draws near.

NEXT:  4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

browns helmets

4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

6 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Sends Clear Message About Defensive Performance

7 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas

Insider Reveals His Thoughts On If Browns Would Trade Myles Garrett

9 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Ken Dorsey Hints At Where He Will Call Plays From For Browns

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team was defeated by the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Honest Admission About Lamar Jackson

11 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Frustration During Loss To Bengals

13 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kevin Stefanski, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, looks on during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Has Theory On Why Browns Are Now Changing Play-Callers

14 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns falls to the ground after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Player Says Fans Reaction To Deshaun Watson's Injury Was 'Disgusting'

14 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns calls out to teammates before a snap in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals Injury Update On Dorian Thompson-Robinson

14 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bubba Ventrone Sends A Clear Message About Browns Being Underdogs

15 hours ago

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Taking Over Play-Calling Duties

15 hours ago

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is seen on the sideline during preseason game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Gregg Williams Rips Browns Player For 'Pouting' On The Bench

16 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Stefanski head coach of the Cleveland Browns looks at his play sheet in the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals His Reaction To Kevin Stefanski Giving Up Play-Call Duties

15 hours ago

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots walks to the field during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bailey Zappe Reveals His Thoughts On Joining Browns

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengalsat Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bruce Drennan Has A Message For Fans Who Booed Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gregg Williams Predicts Browns' Wins And Losses

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Wants Ken Dorsey To Call Plays For Rest Of 2024

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Browns Make Roster Move With Wyatt Teller

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical staff after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson's Recovery

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns Fans

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

5 Browns Players Not Practicing On Wednesday

2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after sacking Jalen Hurts #1 (not pictured) of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Had Impressive PFF Grade In Week 7

2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Lead NFL In Unfortunate QB Stat Since 1999

2 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former Coach Reacts To Browns' Decision To Start Jameis Winston

2 days ago

Browns Nation