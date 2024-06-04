Analyst Shares Intriguing Stat About Browns’ Roster

Over the past decade, the Browns have had success finding and retaining future stars in the NFL draft.

According to a recent analysis, Cleveland ranks as the best in the NFL at identifying, drafting, and retaining Pro Bowl-quality athletes.

Analyst Danny Neckel shared the intriguing information, noting that the Browns have an NFL-best five players on their roster who the team drafted over five years ago who made at least one Pro Bowl appearance.

The Cleveland Browns have five players on the team that they drafted at least 5 years ago that have made the Pro Bowl. That is the most such players of any team in the NFL. That is more than 10 other NFL teams have combined. #DawgPound — Danny Neckel (@DNeckel19) June 4, 2024

According to the analysis, the five total athletes are more than 10 other NFL franchises combined.

While the analyst did not name these Browns players, Cleveland’s roster includes guard Joel Bitonio, cornerback Denzel Ward, running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett, and tight end David Njoku who fit this category.

Bitonio was the first player drafted by the team, joining Cleveland in 2014 as a second-round selection out of Nevada.

The guard has the most Pro Bowl appearances of these five athletes, earning six trips to the year-end showcase.

Garrett – the overall top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft – has been selected to five Pro Bowls and was named the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

Chubb has the third-highest Pro Bowl selections for this bunch, being named to the all-star competition four times in his career after joining the team as a second-round selection in 2018.

Ward was selected for his third Pro Bowl appearance for his 2023 season.

Cleveland selected Ward with the fourth overall pick in 2018.

Njoku is the most recent addition to the list as he was selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl – his first appearance in the year-end event – after being the No. 29 overall draft pick in 2017.

