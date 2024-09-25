Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Browns’ Super Bowl Odds Updated Ahead Of Week 4

By
Super Bowl trophy
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns fell to 1-2 after Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, losing a Week 3 contest for the first time under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While Cleveland heads back to the drawing board to figure out what went wrong, they are not alone.

In addition to the Browns, 14 other teams in the NFL have started the season with a 1-2 record, and currently, more than half the league has a losing record heading into action this weekend.

Oddsmakers have seen enough after each team’s opening salvos to update the Super Bowl chances for each NFL franchise.

Analyst Jeff Sherman shared on X the updated rankings from sportsbooks, showing that the Browns sit at 80-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Cleveland is joined by the Chicago Bears, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Washington Commanders in the same tier.

The Browns are ahead of nine teams, including this weekend’s opponent: the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sitting atop the standings is Kansas City with 9-to-2 odds that the team will end the season as Super Bowl champions for a record-setting third consecutive year.

Behind the Chiefs are San Francisco (7-to-1) and Buffalo (8-to-1) while Detroit and Philadelphia are tied at 10-to-1 odds to round out the top five teams.

The AFC North rival Ravens have the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl with 12-to-1 odds while Pittsburgh (25-to-1) and Cincinnati (30-to-1) are ahead of the Browns.

Either Cleveland or Las Vegas will even its record this weekend when the two teams face off on Sunday.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation