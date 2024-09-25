Browns’ Super Bowl Odds Updated Ahead Of Week 4

The Cleveland Browns fell to 1-2 after Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants, losing a Week 3 contest for the first time under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While Cleveland heads back to the drawing board to figure out what went wrong, they are not alone.

In addition to the Browns, 14 other teams in the NFL have started the season with a 1-2 record, and currently, more than half the league has a losing record heading into action this weekend.

Oddsmakers have seen enough after each team’s opening salvos to update the Super Bowl chances for each NFL franchise.

Analyst Jeff Sherman shared on X the updated rankings from sportsbooks, showing that the Browns sit at 80-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl.

NFL Super Bowl updated KC 9/2

SF 7/1

Buf 8/1

Det, Phi 10/1

Bal 12/1

GB, NYJ 14/1

Hou 16/1

Sea 20/1

Pit, Min 25/1

Dal, Cin 30/1

NO 40/1

LAR, Atl, TB, Ari 60/1

Chi, Cle, LAC, Wsh 80/1

Mia, Jax, Ind, LV 100/1

Den, Ten, NYG, NE, Car 500/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) September 24, 2024

Cleveland is joined by the Chicago Bears, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Washington Commanders in the same tier.

The Browns are ahead of nine teams, including this weekend’s opponent: the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sitting atop the standings is Kansas City with 9-to-2 odds that the team will end the season as Super Bowl champions for a record-setting third consecutive year.

Behind the Chiefs are San Francisco (7-to-1) and Buffalo (8-to-1) while Detroit and Philadelphia are tied at 10-to-1 odds to round out the top five teams.

The AFC North rival Ravens have the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl with 12-to-1 odds while Pittsburgh (25-to-1) and Cincinnati (30-to-1) are ahead of the Browns.

Either Cleveland or Las Vegas will even its record this weekend when the two teams face off on Sunday.

