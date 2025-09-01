Analyst Shuts Down Shedeur Sanders Narrative

The Cleveland Browns are taking things slowly with Shedeur Sanders.

He has a huge fan base, and many claim that not only is he ready to take the field, but also that the Browns are actively sabotaging him.

With that in mind, team analyst Lance Reisland dug deep into the tape to share his thoughts on the matter, and he came to the conclusion that it’s entirely the opposite:

“I think Shedeur Sanders, I think they had a plan going in, and I know the outside noise is he’s being ruined. For me, I think they’ve done a wonderful job of setting him up for success and preparing him for what he’s going to see in the NFL being underneath center. His habits that are bad are because of a lack of pass protection, the lack of run game. Right now, he’s just learning how to be a part of the team,” Reisland said.

For starters, it doesn’t make sense that any team would waste a spot on their 53-man roster just to make a point or make an example out of him, like some argue.

On top of that, the Browns and the entire league would benefit from Sanders being as good as his camp and his fans believe he is; it would be the ultimate feel-good story.

The fact of the matter is that Sanders is exactly where he should be right now, and it’s up to him to keep growing and improving to embrace a bigger role at some point in the future.

There’s no need to rush anything.

We’ve seen many quarterbacks ruined because of a lack of patience, and he wouldn’t be the first guy who needed to sit for a year or two before being ready.

