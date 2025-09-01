Browns Nation

Monday, September 1, 2025
Insider Says Browns Are ‘Extremely Excited’ About Rookie

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Says Browns Are ‘Extremely Excited’ About Rookie
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns begin the new season with a quarterback situation that carries more intrigue than most expected.

Joe Flacco has earned the starting job as his experience provides stability for an offense that needs consistency early in the campaign.

Behind Flacco sits rookie Dillon Gabriel, who has emerged as the most dependable rookie quarterback on Cleveland’s roster.

Gabriel’s rapid development has caught the attention of coaches and front office personnel alike. Many around the organization believe his time could come sooner than anticipated.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently shared that the Browns are excited about Gabriel this upcoming season.

“I don’t know if (Flacco) has even as much as half of a season. I think they are really going to wanna know what they have in the rookies… I think they are extremely excited about Dillon Gabriel, and what he brings to the table, and what he potentially might do for them this season,” Cabot said.

Training camp showed Gabriel’s ability to grasp the system quickly and make accurate throws under pressure.

Flacco will start Week 1 against Cincinnati and their aggressive defense. However, the organization’s long-term focus remains on developing their young quarterbacks.

Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders rounds out the depth chart as the third option.

Sanders showed good composure during camp but remains more of a developmental project at this stage.

The Browns enter September with clear veteran leadership at quarterback but also with eyes toward the future.

Flacco’s reliability gives them a foundation, yet the franchise’s eagerness to see what Gabriel can accomplish may define how this season unfolds.

