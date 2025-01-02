Ravens Defender Sends Warning Message To Browns Ahead Of Game

The Cleveland Browns are currently riding a five-game losing streak.

They’ve won just three games all season, and with the No. 3 pick on the line, they might not win on Saturday, either.

They will hit the road to close out the season with a divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Moreover, there will be plenty on the line for the home team.

Not only do they need to win to secure the AFC North Division title, but they also want to get back at one of the few teams that beat them this season.

When asked about that, star defender Roquan Smith admitted that multiple Ravens players are looking forward to getting revenge and making a statement in the regular-season finale (via Jamison Hensley):

“That’s definitely something on the forefront of everyone’s mind, knowing that we didn’t play the way we wanted to play during that game, but I feel like we have a totally different team than we were then,” said Smith.

Roquan Smith on getting payback vs Browns after losing to them in Week 8: “That’s definitely something on the forefront of everyone’s mind, knowing that we didn’t play the way we wanted to play during that game, but I feel like we have a totally different team than we were then." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 1, 2025

Jameis Winston led the Browns to their second win of the season in Week 8.

They shocked John Harbaugh’s team with a hard-fought 29-24 win.

The defense did an amazing job of holding their explosive offense back, and Winston kept the chains in motion with his big throws throughout the entire game.

The situation is completely different this time around, though.

The Browns are eliminated, and Winston won’t be on the field.

He’s listed as the third-string/emergency quarterback behind the ever-struggling Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe.

Also, while some players still have incentives on the line, the Browns won’t have that much to compete hard for at this point in the season.

Hopefully, the game will still be close and competitive, but the Ravens are currently 18.5-point favorites.

NEXT:

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Can Make Unfortunate NFL History On Saturday