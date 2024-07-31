Myles Garrett Receives Intriguing Rank For Madden 25

As the 2024 NFL regular season nears, gamers will begin looking to see where their favorite players land on the annual list ranking each athlete in the Madden football series.

The Madden 25 edition – which will be released Friday, August 16 – has started sharing its rankings for the 2024 season.

Analyst Noah Weiskopf shared on Twitter an intriguing ranking for the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett this week, noting the 6-foot-4 defensive end was tied for the best overall edge rusher in the game with at 98 overall.

#Browns defensive end and #NFL DPOY Myles Garrett is a 98 overall in #Madden25, tied for the best overall amongst edge rushers with #Cowboys’ Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/83DdHLaF6B — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) July 31, 2024

Garrett is tied with Dallas Cowboys rusher Micah Parsons as the top-rated rusher and will be gifted with the “unstoppable force X-factor” in the popular game series.

The Browns defensive end received a 98 ranking for power moves, a 97 ranking for pursuit, a 96 ranking for strength, and a 95 ranking for awareness.

At the end of the 2023 regular season, Garrett was also ranked at 98 overall and was tied as the highest-ranked defensive player with San Francisco’s Nick Bosa in the previous edition of the game.

Garrett finished last season with 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

The 29-year-old defender is entering his eighth season in the NFL, having been a Pro Bowl selection in five of his previous seven seasons.

Garrett has surpassed double-figure sack totals for six consecutive seasons and has 88.5 for his career.

While Garrett will certainly appreciate the lofty ranking, the former top selection of the 2017 NFL Draft will focus on helping his team make a deep playoff run, something the Browns have done only once since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999.

