Derek Carr Makes A Big Statement About Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns will hit the road for a big matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Some argue that the season is already lost, and are urging them to just waive the white flag and focus on the NFL Draft.

Then again, that’s not in their plans, and it definitely doesn’t suit Jameis Winston’s style.

Win or lose, Winston will look to compete, and being the born leader he is, his teammates will rally behind him.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that Derek Carr considers him to be one of the best teammates he’s ever had.

Talking ahead of their matchup, the Saints quarterback showered Winston with praise, adding that he texted him after the game-winning touchdown pass vs. the Baltimore Ravens and that it couldn’t have happened to a better guy (via Andrew Siciliano).

Carr on Jameis:

Carr on Jameis:

"He's one of the greatest teammates I've ever had in my life."

It’s safe to say that Winston’s career hasn’t turned out in the way the scouts thought it would when they deemed him the best player in his class.

Even so, he’s embraced his new role as a reserve, doing his job and uplifting his teammates before every single game.

His pre-game speeches have become famous now, and while he’s not a superstar by any means, his camaraderie and strong locker-room presence will help him stay in the league for years to come.

As of now, he’s made seven appearances (two starts) for Kevin Stefanski’s team, throwing for 652 yards with five touchdowns, three interceptions and a 1-1 record while completing almost 60% of his passes.

