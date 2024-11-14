Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, November 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Derek Carr Makes A Big Statement About Jameis Winston

Derek Carr Makes A Big Statement About Jameis Winston

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 03: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will hit the road for a big matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Some argue that the season is already lost, and are urging them to just waive the white flag and focus on the NFL Draft.

Then again, that’s not in their plans, and it definitely doesn’t suit Jameis Winston’s style.

Win or lose, Winston will look to compete, and being the born leader he is, his teammates will rally behind him.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that Derek Carr considers him to be one of the best teammates he’s ever had.

Talking ahead of their matchup, the Saints quarterback showered Winston with praise, adding that he texted him after the game-winning touchdown pass vs. the Baltimore Ravens and that it couldn’t have happened to a better guy (via Andrew Siciliano).

It’s safe to say that Winston’s career hasn’t turned out in the way the scouts thought it would when they deemed him the best player in his class.

Even so, he’s embraced his new role as a reserve, doing his job and uplifting his teammates before every single game.

His pre-game speeches have become famous now, and while he’s not a superstar by any means, his camaraderie and strong locker-room presence will help him stay in the league for years to come.

As of now, he’s made seven appearances (two starts) for Kevin Stefanski’s team, throwing for 652 yards with five touchdowns, three interceptions and a 1-1 record while completing almost 60% of his passes.

NEXT:  Denzel Ward Leads The NFL In Impressive Stat This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation