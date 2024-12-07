Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 7, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Suggests Who Should Pick Next Browns QB

Analyst Suggests Who Should Pick Next Browns QB

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Members of the groundcrew remove the tarps before the Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opening game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Septmber 9, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had a quarterback problem for over two decades now.

It seems like they haven’t had a legitimate star since Otto Graham, and it’s been a long while since the infamous QB jersey ran out of space for new names.

That’s why, instead of swinging for the fences as they’ve done over the past decade or so, perhaps they should try a new approach.

At least, that’s how Ryan Tyler feels.

In “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” Tyler compares the Browns’ situation with that of the Denver Broncos.

He argued that the team should let Kevin Stefanski — not Andrew Berry — pick who he wants at quarterback, just like Payton did with Bo Nix.

He stated that the results speak for themselves, as Nix has fully embraced Payton’s system, which was, conversely, also tailor-made for a player like him.

Unfortunately, Joshua Cribbs believes the Browns would only be picking their backup, as Deshaun Watson’s contract is just too big for him to sit on the bench.

That’s unless they finally decide to move on from him and take the financial implications that would come with that decision.

Kevin Stefanski’s system has proven to be successful with pretty much every starting-caliber quarterback not named Deshaun Watson.

Evan Jacoby Brissett was able to move the chains.

He’s earned the benefit of the doubt with this organization, so he should get a say — and the final word — in who he wants leading his team’s offense.

NEXT:  NFL Fans Are Debating If They Would Rather Have Myles Garrett Or T.J. Watt
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation