Analyst Suggests Who Should Pick Next Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns have had a quarterback problem for over two decades now.

It seems like they haven’t had a legitimate star since Otto Graham, and it’s been a long while since the infamous QB jersey ran out of space for new names.

That’s why, instead of swinging for the fences as they’ve done over the past decade or so, perhaps they should try a new approach.

At least, that’s how Ryan Tyler feels.

In “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” Tyler compares the Browns’ situation with that of the Denver Broncos.

He argued that the team should let Kevin Stefanski — not Andrew Berry — pick who he wants at quarterback, just like Payton did with Bo Nix.

Has this Bo Nix possible ROTY campaign shown that the #Browns should let Kevin Stefanski draft his guy at QB? "It's just funny what you see when you have an elite coach like Sean Payton, and they allowed him to go in the draft and get his guy." –@Ryantyler33 pic.twitter.com/lbWYjIbWBa — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) December 6, 2024

He stated that the results speak for themselves, as Nix has fully embraced Payton’s system, which was, conversely, also tailor-made for a player like him.

Unfortunately, Joshua Cribbs believes the Browns would only be picking their backup, as Deshaun Watson’s contract is just too big for him to sit on the bench.

That’s unless they finally decide to move on from him and take the financial implications that would come with that decision.

Kevin Stefanski’s system has proven to be successful with pretty much every starting-caliber quarterback not named Deshaun Watson.

Evan Jacoby Brissett was able to move the chains.

He’s earned the benefit of the doubt with this organization, so he should get a say — and the final word — in who he wants leading his team’s offense.

NEXT:

NFL Fans Are Debating If They Would Rather Have Myles Garrett Or T.J. Watt