Thursday, May 2, 2024
Browns Analyst Compares Michael Hall Jr. To NFL Star

Browns Analyst Compares Michael Hall Jr. To NFL Star

By
Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.
(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ top draft choice in the 2024 NFL Draft was Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., a younger prospect who had limited experience starting in college.

As with all draft picks, analysts like to make comparisons to current or former NFL players about the prospect’s athletic ability or perceived fit in the NFL.

One recent comparison Hall drew was an interesting one by analyst Jake Burns.

The “Matt Fontana Show” shared a video clip of the comparison to Twitter as Burns suggested that Hall’s future could be comparable to that of eight-year veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I keep going back because the way he moves is similar to Chris Jones,” Burns said.

Like Hall, Jones was a second-round draft pick for the Chiefs back in 2016, and Burns implied the Chiefs did not initially view Jones as a long-term solution for Kansas City.

Burns noted Hall’s moves are extremely effective as he can get after the quarterback using a variety of moves to beat the offensive pass protectors.

Hall’s metrics coming out of college were dominant as the tackle led the draft class in pass-rush win percentage, Burns emphasized.

The Browns are looking at several options for one of their defensive tackle positions, Burns noted, as Dalvin Tomlinson is the highest-paid player at this position and is signed to a multi-year deal with Cleveland.

Burns noted that if Hall can reach his full potential – as Jones has for Kansas City – the athlete will be a versatile answer for the Browns for years to come.

NEXT:  Browns Rookies Choose Their New NFL Numbers
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

