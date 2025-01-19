Analyst Takes A Jab At Andrew Berry Over Roster Decisions

The Cleveland Browns are home for the playoffs, a familiar feeling for the franchise since its rebirth in 1999.

Cleveland has qualified for three playoff appearances over the past 26 years, but two of those postseason berths have come with head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry in charge.

The franchise’s 3-14 record last year helped the Browns earn the coveted second-overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While some analysts have debated whether the team should use their No. 2 pick on a quarterback this season, Aaron Goldhammer is a little frustrated by who will make that choice.

On Saturday, Goldhammer questioned if Berry was the right person to make the selection in a post on X as he called Berry out for a roster decision he made in 2024.

“I’m sure the guy that picked D’Onta Foreman over (Kareem Hunt) will find the Browns franchise QB,” Goldhammer said.

I’m sure the guy that picked D’Onta Foreman over Reem will find the Browns franchise QB 😒 — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) January 18, 2025

Goldhammer was pointing to the team’s decision to sign Foreman last year when Hunt was available.

Foreman did not have a successful campaign in 2024 as the veteran finished with 232 rushing yards in 11 appearances.

The player added just 54 receiving yards last season, and he did not find the endzone once during the year.

Hunt has been a success story for the Chiefs as the team signed him in September.

The running back finished the 2024 regular season with 728 rushing yards and 176 receiving yards for Kansas City.

In the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional round matchup on Saturday, Hunt finished with eight carries for 44 yards and one touchdown in the team’s 23-14 victory over Houston.

NEXT:

Insider Believes 1 Free Agent QB Will Be On Browns' Radar