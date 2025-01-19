Insider Believes 1 Free Agent QB Will Be On Browns’ Radar

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback.

And unless they get some sort of salary cap relief from Deshaun Watson’s potentially season-ending injury, they will need a cheap one.

Most reports state that they will look to add a veteran to compete with a rookie.

With that in mind, Justin Fields might check all of the boxes.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Fields could be on the Browns’ radar in the offseason:

“Mike Tomlin was complimentary of him (Fields) after the season, and it’s doubtful the Steelers will keep both him and Wilson. If Fields becomes available, he’s certainly someone that should be on the Browns’ radar as a possible starter or bridge quarterback in 2025,” Cabot said.

This makes perfect sense.

He’s already familiar with the AFC North Division, and while he might never be a player who could be a franchise player, he’s proven that he can play.

Fields is a privileged athlete, and his ability to scramble and extend plays with his legs bodes well for Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

While his limitations as a passer are also glaring, he’s still young, and some of that can be worked on and developed.

Tommy Rees was a former quarterback himself, so perhaps he can help with that.

In addition, Fields most likely won’t get a big payday or a long-term deal, making him someone worth looking at for a ‘prove it’ kind of contract.

Even if things don’t work out, the Browns wouldn’t be tied to him for the long run.

The Browns have been scrambling to find a quarterback for over two decades.

They can wait another year to find the right one while Fields helps them hold down the fort and leads the way.

