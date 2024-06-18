Analyst Takes A Strong Stance On Deshaun Watson

Much of the offseason focused on the health of two of the Browns’ top players: running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Chubb – who was injured in Week 2 last year – has yet to return to the practice field as he continues rehabbing his second major knee surgery in the past decade.

Watson, however, returned to practice this spring and showcased his abilities in light workouts.

During the team’s final mandatory minicamp, Watson participated in 7-on-7 drills for the first time, showcasing his arm strength was back on par with his pre-injured abilities.

Analyst Emory Hunt took notice, reporting to “CBS Sports HQ Spotlight” this week that he sees Watson returning to his elite status in 2024.

“He’ll get back to the Deshaun Watson that we saw in Houston where we was throwing for 30 and 35 touchdown passes,” Hunt said (via Twitter).

I expect #Browns QB Deshaun Watson to revert back to his pre-2021 form when he was one of the elites at the position. pic.twitter.com/99Vk91l6RN — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) June 18, 2024

Hunt noted that from 2018 until 2020, Watson was an elite quarterback in the NFL and looked primed for a strong career.

The analyst also said he likes the weapons that surround Watson, naming wide receivers Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Jerry Jeudy, and rookie Jamari Thrash.

Hunt said that Watson was a “big-game hunter,” and the help he has surrounding him in Cleveland will help the quarterback return to finding targets downfield for quick touchdown strikes.

The analyst also noted that Watson is more comfortable with the Browns now that he has spent two full years with the team.

Watson is expected to be the team’s Week 1 starter when the Browns play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 8.

