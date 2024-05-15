Analyst Thinks 1 Player Can Elevate Browns To Elite Status

After making the playoffs for the second time in four years, the Browns look like a different team than the one head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry inherited when they arrived in Cleveland.

With solid players up and down the lineup as well as serviceable backups, the Browns look poised to continue the progress Stefanski and Berry have forged thus far.

What will take the team from being good to great is the quarterback play of a healthy Deshaun Watson according to analyst Adam Gerstenhaber.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video clip of the analyst discussing his thoughts on how the team can take the next step to become one of the best teams in a loaded AFC.

“Whether they’re going to be a great team with a great roster is all up to Deshaun Watson,” Gerstenhaber said, putting the onus on the quarterback’s shoulders.

In order for the #Browns to be great, Deshaun Watson will have to be great – @adamthebull Full segment | https://t.co/9ba5SN5Knu pic.twitter.com/uRad8pSn29 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) May 15, 2024

The analyst said that if Watson does not play on an elite level, the team will still be formidable, but not one that can go beyond the playoff contender level.

Gerstenhaber’s comments came as the hosts discussed what fans should expect the Browns’ schedule to look like once the NFL releases the full 2024 slate on Wednesday.

After making the playoffs last season, the Browns are in line for multiple primetime games this year according to Gerstenhaber.

The analyst added that the team has no weaknesses in its starting lineup, complimenting the talent on the Browns roster.

NEXT:

Juan Thornhill Makes Strong Statement About Browns Strength Of Schedule