Juan Thornhill Makes Strong Statement About Browns Strength Of Schedule

WWE superstar Ric Flair famously said “To be the man, you have to beat the man” throughout his legendary wrestling career.

That encapsulates the thoughts Cleveland safety Juan Thornhill shared in a recent Twitter post.

The NFL has ranked the Browns’ 2024 schedule as the hardest in the league based on their opponents’ 2023 record.

Thornhill shared a FOX Sports post, adding his strong statement about Cleveland’s strength of schedule for the 2024 season.

“To be the best you gotta beat the best, right?” Thornhill wrote on Twitter.

"To be the best you gotta beat the best right??" Thornhill wrote on Twitter.

Thornhill added that the Browns’ tough schedule is what he would prefer Cleveland face as he enters his second season with the team.

After playing for four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Thornhill signed with the Browns in March 2023 on a three-year pact.

Thornhill was limited last season due to injuries, playing in 11 games for Cleveland.

In his first season with the Browns, Thornhill recorded 54 tackles and one pass deflection.

While the dates of each team playing the Browns this season will not be released until tonight at 8 p.m., the teams for the 2024 regular season are set.

Cleveland will start the season playing the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 8 at 4:25 p.m. in the only known game date.

Outside of the AFC North teams, Cleveland will host the Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Miami Dolphins, and the New York Giants for eight total home games.

The Browns will have nine road contests that include trips to face the Denver Broncos, the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New Orleans Saints.

