Analyst Thinks Browns Could Make Big Draft Mistake

If Andrew Berry was tuned into ESPN Cleveland recently, he likely heard some sharp criticism directed at him.

Aaron Goldhammer was particularly vocal, expressing concern that the Browns could overthink things in the upcoming NFL Draft. He suggested that the team might try to outsmart itself and ultimately make the wrong decision.

If that concern proves valid, the Browns risk making another costly mistake, one that could set the franchise back for years to come.

“Why do I feel that the Browns are going to outsmart themselves and do something weird with who they think the best offensive tackle in this draft is? Let me be the one, right now, to tell Andrew Berry, judging by your record, and the fact that you’ve been here for seven years and you don’t have a franchise quarterback on the roster, and you guys came together and orchestrated the worst trade in the history of sports, you are not smarter than everybody. In fact, you should treat this draft, like what everybody knows, which is the moves that you’ve made, judging by your track record, you are dumber than everybody else,” Goldhammer said.

"Why do I feel like the Browns are going to outsmart themselves and do something weird?," – @HammerNation19 on the Browns in the draft. pic.twitter.com/dqEervn188 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 17, 2026

The Deshaun Watson contract continues to loom over Berry and the Browns.

Berry has been with the team since 2020, yet the roster still has major holes. Most notably, the quarterback situation remains unsettled. The Browns committed heavily to Watson in one of the most shocking and controversial trades in recent NFL history, investing enormous financial resources, but the return on that investment has been limited so far.

Complicating matters further, the Browns also brought in two additional quarterbacks last year. However, the long-term outlook for both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel remains unclear.

There is little doubt that Berry nailed the 2025 draft, but his overall track record in the draft is worrisome.

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Insider Raises Concern About Browns' 2026 QB Situation