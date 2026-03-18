Analyst Proposes Interesting Draft Trade For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ No. 6 pick in the draft is highly valuable, and not just because it could bring them a promising young rookie. The pick could also be swapped with another team that is desperate to move up in the draft order.

On Instagram, Max Loeb of Bleacher Report discussed a potential draft-day trade that could benefit both teams.

He believes the Kansas City Chiefs could potentially give up a lot in order to get Cleveland’s No. 6 pick.

“Remember the No. 9 when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs. They have nine picks in the draft and are currently picking ninth overall. But the reality with this Chiefs team is they need an immediate impact player with their roster built to win now, and the top edge-rushers in the draft may not fall to them at nine. I could see the New York Giants or the Cleveland Browns trading down and the Kansas City Chiefs moving up to take someone like David Bailey or Rueben Bain,” Loeb said.

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If the Browns moved down to No. 9, would they still be able to acquire someone like Carnell Tate out of Ohio State? Maybe, or they might have to change their expectations and target someone like Makai Lemon of USC.

Then again, they may not focus on wide receivers at all and could instead try to get an offensive tackle like Monroe Freeling out of Georgia. If they believe that they can still do that with the No. 9 selection, they may be willing to listen to Kansas City’s offer.

This is an important time for general manager Andrew Berry. He obviously has goals for the draft and players that he is intrigued by. But he is also considering potential deals that may come from other teams.

Succeeding in the draft isn’t only about finding the right rookies; it’s also about talking to other general managers, weighing options, and attempting to get the most out of every single move.

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