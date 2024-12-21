Analyst Urges Browns Star To Leave This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have encountered their fair share of struggles throughout the 2024 NFL season.

They’ve not only had to deal with the injury bug, but inconsistent play, especially from the quarterback room, has led them to a 3-11 record, putting them among the worst teams in the league.

Fans haven’t been confident in this team since the midpoint of the season, and have already shifted their focus to the 2025 season, hoping things go better with a fresh start.

They could be without one of their top defenders in 2025, as many believe Myles Garrett will elect to move on in the offseason, hoping to play for a team with a better chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Analyst Zach Gelb effectively urged Garrett to leave in a recent video he shared on X.

“If you want to win, I would have said hey, get out of Cleveland. And I’m someone that says on the radio, ‘Here we go Brownies, here we go’. But if you then also want to win and play after January, then you gotta hit the road, Jack,” Gelb said.

Gelb might be a massive Browns fan and get paid to talk about the team, but he also wants to be realistic.

The team didn’t instill much confidence this season, and unless they turn things around quickly, their Super Bowl window might not be open for the foreseeable future.

In Gelb’s mind, Garrett should get out while he still can, hoping to find better success with a new team.

