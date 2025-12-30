Analyst Urges Browns To Make Big Changes In Offseason

The Cleveland Browns are a flawed team. And, while game-planning and execution ultimately fall in the head coach, Kevin Stefanski hasn’t been given a good hand to work with more often than not. That’s why, even though there are more than enough reasons to let the head coach go, team analyst Daryl Ruiter believes it won’t be enough.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, he argued that the Browns also needed to part ways with GM Andrew Berry.

“It’s gotta be none or both. I am not in favor of them firing Kevin (Stefanski), but keeping Andrew (Berry). You still don’t solve the problem,” Ruiter said.

Truth be told, that’s probably right. If anything, the general manager should’ve probably lost his job before the head coach.

Granted, Berry struck gold in the NFL Draft with this rookie class, but that was the first time in his regime that he drafted some starters and potential stars. Most of the trades he’s made have been detrimental to the team, and he doesn’t have one signature big-time free-agent signing.

That’s not to say that Stefanski isn’t to blame for the subpar offensive efforts, lack of quarterback development, and overall poor execution. He should also be held accountable.

Then again, he hasn’t had much of a say in several roster-related issues, and Berry is the architect of this team. If the Browns are going to mull about Stefanski’s future, they also have to consider the resources he’s been given. At the end of the day, it’s all about winning games.

Both Berry and Stefanski might be great at their jobs, but not even legends of the industry don’t survive when the losses keep piling up.

