Analyst Urges Browns To Think Twice About A.J. Brown Trade

The Cleveland Browns have been loosely connected to one of the biggest names in football, but not everyone believes it would be a wise move.

As speculation swirls about a potential blockbuster trade for Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A J Brown, one local analyst is urging the Browns to think twice.

During a recent segment on 92.3 The Fan, Lance Reisland questioned whether sending a first-round pick for Brown would actually fix Cleveland’s offensive issues. He also went as far as to say the Browns’ offense has been so bad that fans are reaching for solutions that may not be good for the team or the locker room.

“I would not. The Browns offense is so terrible, so I think people reach for things that are not good for the Browns or the locker room,” Reisland said.

Brown is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the most productive receivers in football since entering the league in 2019. Over his career, he has recorded more than 8,000 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns. He has posted multiple seasons over 1,000 yards, including a 1,496 yard campaign in 2022 and another 1,456 yard season in 2023. Even in 2025, he surpassed 1,000 yards again while remaining a focal point of Philadelphia’s offense.

On paper, he would instantly become the Browns’ top weapon.

However, the debate is not about talent. It is about cost and fit.

Trading a first-round pick for a veteran receiver with a significant contract would limit Cleveland’s flexibility in a roster that still has multiple needs. The offensive line is expected to be a priority. The quarterback situation remains unsettled. There are also long-term financial considerations that come with adding another high-priced star.

There is also the locker room dynamic to consider, as Brown has had his fair share of troubles with teammates.

That does not mean Brown would not help. Elite receivers always elevate an offense. But the question is whether the price outweighs the benefit.

