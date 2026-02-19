Analyst Proposes Bold WR Trade For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make over the next several months. Identifying key free agents is the top priority, as is scouting the right prospects in the upcoming draft.

If the Browns can hit on several new pieces heading into the 2026 NFL season, this team is going to not only look a lot different, but their outlook should be much better. One of their biggest positions of need is wide receiver, as they’re hoping to find a strong option alongside Jerry Jeudy.

Emory Hunt recently put together an intriguing proposal via CBS Sports HQ, where the Browns could trade for a receiver who has, at times, looked like one of the best in the league.

“Why not send A.J. Brown from Philly to Cleveland, I think that would be an ideal fit,” Hunt said.

There have been several reports surrounding Brown and his unhappiness with the Philadelphia Eagles. If he doesn’t want to stick around, he’ll be a hot commodity for eligible trade partners, including the Browns, who can use all the veteran help they can get.

Jeudy had a great season in 2025, but he needs another alpha-type receiver on the roster to take some attention away from him to be more successful. Brown could certainly provide that for him, but it remains to be seen if the Browns are his ideal landing spot.

On one hand, he could help be a bright spot in a struggling offense, potentially bringing them to relevance. On the other hand, joining a team like the Browns might not be what Brown is looking for at this point in his career, especially if he wants the best chance of winning a ring.

The Eagles, on paper, have a brighter outlook than the Browns in 2026. That might not matter to Brown if he truly wants out of his current situation, but it remains to be seen how he’ll approach the next few months. The prospect of adding a player like Brown to the roster is intriguing for fans, something that should build excitement as they wait to see how the front office proceeds.

