Analyst Uses 1 Sentence To Describe Browns’ Season

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a pivotal offseason with a ton of question marks after going from 11-6 to 3-14 in one year, thanks to having the league’s worst offense at just 15.2 points per game.

With considerable uncertainty at several key positions on both sides of the ball, one analyst thinks there’s only one way to characterize this team, and it’s not what fans want to hear.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon recently released an article featuring one sentence to describe every eliminated NFL team at the moment, and he believes quarterback Deshaun Watson’s re-torn Achilles tendon all but confirms Browns fans’ worst nightmare.

“A significant new Deshaun Watson injury all but confirms the beginning of yet another rebuild for a franchise that seems to stack those on top of one another,” Gagnon said.

With Watson sporting a hefty $72.9 million cap hit over each of the next two years and the team’s best player, Myles Garrett, already making it clear that he has no interest in taking part in another rebuild, this is starting to look like yet another rebuild for a franchise who has had way too many of them.

Armed with the second pick in the draft and a potential haul from a Garrett trade, this team has a path to turn things around rather quickly if they can make a few proper moves.

Stalwarts Nick Chubb and Jedrick Wills are hitting free agency and will most likely not be retained, creating opportunities for the team to find new life at the running back and left tackle positions.

During times like these, fans can take comfort in knowing they have a great head coach, and hopefully, he can lead the charge through a swift rebuild.

