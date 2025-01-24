Insider Believes Browns Should Trade Star Player

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot after following up on 2023’s spirited 11-6 run to the playoffs with a disappointing 3-14 campaign in 2024, which featured a number of injuries on both sides of the ball.

The current state of the team suggests that a rebuild could be in the works, and if that’s true, one insider thinks the Browns should trade a star player who has already expressed his desire to avoid a rebuild.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic recently shared an article about how the Browns’ offseason could play out, which unfortunately includes the reality that a Myles Garrett trade could be inevitable.

“I’d be willing to trade Myles Garrett. I’d be discreet about it in the coming weeks and be reluctant to do it for anything less than an exorbitant return, but I’d be seeking that return from a willing team. It might be out there. To me, the best path ahead would be a roster reset that includes adding premium draft picks and intentionally getting younger and, at least temporarily, cheaper,” Jackson said.

Garrett had another dominant season in 2024.

He posted 14 sacks for the fourth consecutive year, the seventh consecutive year he reached double digits, and he passed 100 sacks for the first time in his career.

Garrett said early in the offseason that if the team wants to rebuild, he’d likely want to be traded elsewhere as he has no interest in rebuilding at this stage of his career.

It would be tough to stomach, but Garrett would likely fetch a lot on the open market and could help turn this situation around.

