Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Warns About The Browns in AFC North Race

Analyst Warns About The Browns in AFC North Race

By

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill
Juan Thornhill (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski worked five different quarterbacks into the Cleveland Browns offense in 2023.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and others proved the defense isn’t just the Myles Garrett Show along the way.

It makes sense, then, that some fans are expecting an even better season in 2024 than the 11-6 wild card outcome.

But the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” crew doesn’t think anyone should expect a division title too soon (via Good Morning Football on Twitter).

Peter Schrager kicked off the conversation by acknowledging Deshaun Watson’s expected return.

Then he predicted the Baltimore Ravens will repeat as champions, noting their youth and talent.

If anyone can challenge them, according to Schrager, it would be the Joe Burrow-led Bengals.

Cincinnati not only won a division title with a healthy Burrow, but they also beat Patrick Mahomes.

Kyle Brandt jumped in to say the Mahomes factor is all that matters.

He gives the nod to Cincinnati advancing farther than others because they can beat the Kansas City quarterback.

Cleveland and Watson get the most love from Jason McCourty.

McCourty notes how far the Browns got with not just Watson, but Nick Chubb and others on the IR.

Cleveland lost both starting tackles, their best backup offensive tackle, and had multiple other players miss time.

At one point, more than a quarter of Cleveland’s payroll was unable to take the field.

One thing the entire panel agreed on is that evaluations might change between now and the start of next season.

And the AFC North will continue to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Analyst Reveals Deshaun Watson's Reaction To Ken Dorsey's Hiring

58 mins ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Video Shows Top Browns Defender Working Out After Groin Injury

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Tony Grossi Predicts Who Will Call Plays For The Browns In 2024

21 hours ago

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Numbers Show Production From Bills Star Dropped After New Browns Coach Left

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Notes Ken Dorsey's Biggest Job With The Browns

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Have 4 Potential Play-Callers on Coaching Staff

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Former Coach Notes Ken Dorsey’s Potential Impact On Deshaun Watson’s Career

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

Alex Van Pelt Is A Candidate To Become Bucs New OC

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Stats Show Browns Made Positive Defensive Move Last Offseason

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Stump Mitchell Gets Honest On Nick Chubb's Weaknesses

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Says 1 Player Helped Prove Kevin Stefanski's Value This Season

2 days ago

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly

Reporter Suggests A New OC Candidate For The Browns

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Pick For CPOY Award

3 days ago

Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Makes His Thoughts Clear About Being A Backup Quarterback

3 days ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Deshaun Watson Is Recruiting Notable WR To The Browns

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Says Browns Have To 'Move Quickly' To Sign New Coach

4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

4 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

5 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

5 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

5 days ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

5 days ago

Browns Analyst Reveals Deshaun Watson's Reaction To Ken Dorsey's Hiring

No more pages to load