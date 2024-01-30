Analyst Warns About The Browns in AFC North Race

Kevin Stefanski worked five different quarterbacks into the Cleveland Browns offense in 2023.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and others proved the defense isn’t just the Myles Garrett Show along the way.

It makes sense, then, that some fans are expecting an even better season in 2024 than the 11-6 wild card outcome.

But the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” crew doesn’t think anyone should expect a division title too soon (via Good Morning Football on Twitter).

Who is the AFC North favorite in 2024? The Ravens? Or Joe Burrow's Bengals? pic.twitter.com/gvNa3QIKw7 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 30, 2024

Peter Schrager kicked off the conversation by acknowledging Deshaun Watson’s expected return.

Then he predicted the Baltimore Ravens will repeat as champions, noting their youth and talent.

If anyone can challenge them, according to Schrager, it would be the Joe Burrow-led Bengals.

Cincinnati not only won a division title with a healthy Burrow, but they also beat Patrick Mahomes.

Kyle Brandt jumped in to say the Mahomes factor is all that matters.

He gives the nod to Cincinnati advancing farther than others because they can beat the Kansas City quarterback.

Cleveland and Watson get the most love from Jason McCourty.

McCourty notes how far the Browns got with not just Watson, but Nick Chubb and others on the IR.

Cleveland lost both starting tackles, their best backup offensive tackle, and had multiple other players miss time.

At one point, more than a quarter of Cleveland’s payroll was unable to take the field.

One thing the entire panel agreed on is that evaluations might change between now and the start of next season.

And the AFC North will continue to be one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL.