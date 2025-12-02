Analyst Warns Browns About Making Big Draft Mistake

The Cleveland Browns entered the season needing a quarterback. Fast forward to today, and that hasn’t changed.

As much as Shedeur Sanders deserves some slack because he’s a rookie in a terrible situation, he hasn’t shown enough so far to be thought of as the franchise QB. As for Dillon Gabriel, that might not even be worth discussing at this point.

Notably, that’s why Ken Carman doesn’t want the team to go after Carnell Tate in the NFL Draft.

Talking to a caller on 92.3 The Fan, he made a case for the team to draft a quarterback instead.

“You think Carnell Tate’s going to be thrilled just running wind sprints next year with nobody throwing it to him? How often do we have all these other pieces to what would be a good football team, but we don’t have the main ingredient? And we never learn our lesson about it. You’re going to keep taking swings until you actually have it. We’ve got to learn our lesson,” Carman said.

"You're going to keep taking swings until you actually have it. We've got to learn our lesson!" 🚨 @KenCarman sounds OFF on a caller that wants the #Browns to prioritize #OhioState WR Carnell Tate over a QB 🏈 pic.twitter.com/SLn0Ntg3kX — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 2, 2025

Browns Face QB Dilemma

That makes perfect sense. Tate has looked like a superstar at Ohio State, and he may have all the physical tools, skills, and intangibles to be a star at the next level. Nevertheless, he’s only going to be able to do so much in this offensive scheme and with this quarterback.

However, this class isn’t necessarily deep at quarterback, either. Most scouts agree that only Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore might be franchise quarterback material.

So, if the Browns aren’t in a position to get either of them, they might be better taking a chance on Tate. They could also target someone else in the trade market.

This team has one of the best defenses in the game. But until they finally get their franchise quarterback, it’s hard to believe they will be a legitimate contender.

NEXT:

Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Coaching Hire For Browns