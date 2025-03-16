Analyst Warns Browns About Passing On 1 Prospect In Draft

The Cleveland Browns were not expected to be big players in the free agency period because of the team’s salary cap situation.

Instead, the Browns have targeted the 2025 NFL Draft to find big-name talents who can come into the league and immediately produce results.

Cleveland’s best chance to find a game-changer lies with the franchise’s first-round pick, and the Browns have been connected to several players over the past few months at the No. 2 overall selection.

Analyst Garrett Bush believes the choice is simple.

Bush warned Cleveland about passing up a talented dual-threat player out of Colorado, noting a specific reason why Travis Hunter’s value is greater than other names the Browns could draft with the second-overall choice.

“Travis Hunter is the best prospect in this draft. I don’t care what you’re talking about. If you want Micah Parsons or Abdul Carter, a defensive end ain’t going to win you nothing … You have Myles Garrett. You’re going to affect a few plays a game. That’s it,” Bush said.

Bush said that Hunter’s value is significantly higher than a defensive player because “every time he touches that football, it could be a scoring opportunity.”

At Colorado, Hunter scored 20 times over the past two seasons, including 15 receiving touchdowns during 2024.

The wide receiver caught 96 passes last year, netting 1,258 yards for the Buffaloes.

Hunter also played the cornerback position for Colorado during his two-year career with the school, finishing with seven interceptions.

While analysts have questioned which position Hunter will play at the next level, Cleveland indicated at the NFL Combine that the franchise considers him a wide receiver prospect.

