Monday, June 16, 2025
Analyst Warns Browns About Potential Deshaun Watson Return

Analyst Warns Browns About Potential Deshaun Watson Return

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns knew they needed to move on from Deshaun Watson.

Owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that the organization made a mistake when they traded for the quarterback and gave him a huge contract extension.

That sounds like a team that’s ready to turn the page, even if Watson hadn’t suffered a setback in his recovery from another Achilles injury.

However, with reports about Watson being active in team meetings, videos of his recovery and work in the gym, and rumors about the Browns potentially considering playing him, it seems like they might not be entirely done with him.

With that in mind, analyst Nick Pedone sounded off on that possibility, stating that there was simply no way the Browns can afford to have Watson back on the field this season.

“That would be, bar none, the most disrespectful thing that the organization could do, not just only to the fans, but also to the individuals in that locker room who signed up to come back here, namely Myles Garrett, to be a part of something different. … There’s still, to me, no conceivable way that they can go back to Deshaun Watson this season, but I fear that it will be a conversation point at some point this fall because he will be medically cleared at some point. … I say you can’t put him on the field,” Pedone said, via 92.3 The Fan.

In the past, there were multiple reports about Watson’s demeanor and apparent lack of interest that rubbed his teammates the wrong way.

There’s no point in giving Watson another chance, especially after hearing many fans cheering when he sustained his latest season-ending injury.

Watson has worked hard, but to say he’s earned the benefit of the doubt with his play on the field and actions off of it would be a huge stretch.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation