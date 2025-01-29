Browns Nation

Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Analyst Warns Browns About Taking 'Massive Risk' With No. 2 Pick

Analyst Warns Browns About Taking ‘Massive Risk’ With No. 2 Pick

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Warns Browns About Taking 'Massive Risk' With No. 2 Pick
(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have to go big or go home in the NFL Draft.

They have the No. 2 selection, but more than that, they have a big need for a franchise quarterback.

Given the perception that this year’s QB class is considered to be weak, Nick Wilson believes they would be taking a massive risk in selecting one of them at the top of the draft.

Talking to Jonathan Peterlin on 92.3 The Fan, he warns that it will be a bigger risk than it would have been last season if they were in the same position.

There are a lot of things that can come into play when it comes to finding a franchise-caliber player.

The Browns seem to have laid the foundation for a young quarterback to find success there, at least personnel-wise.

They also have to assess at least three potential candidates to take with their pick.

Cam Ward seems to have the most talent, whereas Shedeur Sanders might have the highest ceiling.

Jalen Milroe is perhaps the most enticing athlete of them all, but he’s also the biggest wild card.

Still, there’s never a guarantee when it comes to the NFL Draft.

Also, even though this draft class isn’t particularly deep, they need to build for the future, so they will have no choice but to take their chances and hope for the best.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation