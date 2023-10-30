Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Warns Browns Against Being ‘Overconfident’

Analyst Warns Browns Against Being ‘Overconfident’

By

Cleveland Browns defenders Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the National Football League, and by a significant margin.

Nonetheless, it seems like Kevin Stefanski’s team has been playing with fire a little this season.

That’s why Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN Cleveland believes the Browns should be cautious not to be overconfident, stating that they’re great, but they’re still not as good as they think they are.

Goldhammer stated that there’s a difference between swagger and celebrating after a big play and being overconfident, adding that the defense gave up the game-winning drive in all three of their past games.

He’s right on point there.

They were able to survive against the San Francisco 49ers because of a missed field goal, and then a couple of questionable calls bailed them out against the Indianapolis Colts.

They didn’t have the same fortune on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, hence the loss.

Even so, there’s nothing wrong with being confident and knowing that you have one of the best defenses in the game.

That swagger also intimidates the rivals, even if they don’t want to admit it.

The real issue with the team comes at the quarterback position, as P.J. Walker simply isn’t good enough to be a starter in the league.

But if Deshaun Watson is able to be at least half the player he once was during his days with the Houston Texans, this defense will give the team a chance to win every single game, regardless of the opposition.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kareem Hunt Takes Issue With Lack Of Usage Against Seahawks

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Analyst Highlights P.J. Walker Struggles In Crucial Moments Against Seahawks

4 hours ago

browns helmets

Analyst Links Browns With Star WR

19 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals How Long Watson Could be Out

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Insider Notes Browns Plans For Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

2 Colts Players Fined After Browns Game

1 day ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Benny Snell

Reporter Notes Browns Hosted A Series Of RBs Before Latest Signing

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Enter Seahawks Game With 4 Key Players On Injury List

2 days ago

browns helmet

Week 8 Game Prediction: Browns At Seahawks

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Says 1 Defender Should Have Won MVP Award In 2012

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Figures Pay Special Visit To Show Support At Cavs Game

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement On His Long-Term Future In Cleveland

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Opens Up On Decision To Become An NBA Owner

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Has Strong Opinion On Recent Deshaun Watson Notion

3 days ago

seattle seahawks

New Seahawks Addition Comments On His Status For Sunday

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB John Kelly Jr.

Browns Announce Another Running Back Move

3 days ago

cleveland browns team records

Browns Coach Praises His Rookie Offensive Lineman

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio Speaks On How Browns Have Overcome Obstacles This Season

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Coach Suggests Browns Should Trade For Vikings Star

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest On His Exit From Colts Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns

Kareem Hunt Opens Up On New Role On Browns Offense

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns

D.K. Metcalf Speaks On His Status For Browns Game

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Former Coach Reveals His Involvement In Browns Drafting Denzel Ward

4 days ago

cleveland browns

Browns Could Bring Back Fan-Favorite QB Before Trade Deadline

4 days ago

Kareem Hunt Takes Issue With Lack Of Usage Against Seahawks

No more pages to load