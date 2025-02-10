Browns Nation

Monday, February 10, 2025
Analyst Warns That 2 QBs Will Not Fix The Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t even make the playoffs last season.

On the other side of the bracket, a team starting a second-round quarterback hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy.

That’s why some fans believe that the Browns aren’t that far off from contending, adding that they don’t need an elite signal-caller to win a championship.

Nevertheless, Ken Carman believes they couldn’t be more wrong.

Talking to Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, he argued that going with average quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins or Daniel Jones wouldn’t be enough to fix the Browns.

He argued that the Browns have many needs throughout the roster and will not succeed in their current setup with an average quarterback.

Also, to be fair, Hurts has outplayed his draft stock now, and he’s not an average quarterback by any means.

The Browns have to address multiple aspects of their roster.

That’s why some fans argue that the team should select the best player available, claiming that Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter could be superior to Cam Ward and/or Shedeur Sanders.

Then again, there is more than one potential course of action here.

Whatever the case, this offseason will make or break this team’s future.

All eyes are on Andrew Berry after Myles Garrett’s trade request.

Every move he makes – or doesn’t – will be more scrutinized than ever, and it’s hard to overcome that kind of pressure for any GM, especially after such a terrible season.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation